Novelis Unveils Industry’s First Aluminium Coil Made from 100% Recycled End-of-Life Automotive Scrap

Novelis Inc., a leading producer of flat-rolled aluminium products and the world’s largest recycler of aluminium, proudly announces the production of the world’s first-ever aluminium coil made entirely from 100% recycled, end-of-life automotive scrap. Developed and produced for the European automotive market, this breakthrough marks a significant step toward greater circularity and sustainability in the automotive industry.

This innovative pilot material is suitable for car body outer skin applications, meeting the highest requirements for surface quality and formability. It reinforces Novelis’ commitment to enabling a sustainable aluminium industry while maintaining the highest standards of quality, strength and performance. This achievement is the result of the company’s ongoing journey to constantly increase the amount of recycled content in its products in collaboration with industry partners and automakers.

The aluminium scrap for the 100% recycled automotive aluminium coil was sourced through the Automotive Circularity Platform (ACP), which was initiated together with thyssenkrupp Materials Services, one of the world’s leading mill-independent materials distribution and supply chain service providers. As an open platform, ACP aims to streamline access to high-quality end-of-life material for recycling by digitalizing the market for secondary materials, enhancing supply chain efficiency, and maximizing material recovery from vehicles at the end of the consumer-use cycle.