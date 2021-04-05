Improve Your Experience

April 5, 2021

Novelis has unveiled its strongest automotive aluminum product to date, Novelis Advanz™ 7UHS-s701. The technologically advanced, ultra-high-strength material represents the future of high-strength material in automotive applications and offers a clear alternative to the most advanced high-strength steel products. To learn more, click here to watch a video, and click here ​to read the press release.  

