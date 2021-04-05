We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
Novelis has unveiled its strongest automotive aluminum product to date, Novelis Advanz™ 7UHS-s701. The technologically advanced, ultra-high-strength material represents the future of high-strength material in automotive applications and offers a clear alternative to the most advanced high-strength steel products. To learn more, click here to watch a video, and click here to read the press release.
