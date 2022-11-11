Novelis and VELUX partner to reduce carbon footprint of roof windows 

The multi-year partnership agreement between Novelis and VELUX has a goal to reach below 4.0 kg carbon emitted per kilogram of the supplied rolled aluminium by the end of 2024, which is well below half the average carbon footprint of primary aluminium used in Europe. The partners are aiming for further carbon reductions by 2030.

To achieve this, the companies are collaborating closely to evolve the design of the products so that they can absorb higher recycled content inputs. Recycling aluminium is at the core of Novelis’ sustainability strategy because recycling requires only 5% of the energy and produces up to 95 percent fewer carbon emissions than manufacturing primary aluminium.

The partnership is a novel approach to how Novelis and VELUX work together. Novelis is more than an aluminium supplier and VELUX more than just a buyer of aluminium. We are working hand in hand to develop new alloys and coating systems that will meet VELUX’s advanced technical and performance requirements, while reducing carbon emissions and energy consumption. VELUX and Novelis will also partner to influence the building and construction industry to improve end of life recycling and circularity of all products used in this segment.