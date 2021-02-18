Join Our Team!

At Novelis, our people are our greatest asset. We make it a priority to identify the very best talent and provide them with the right growth and development opportunities. By embracing diversity and empowering our employees to pursue their curiosities and strategic ideas, Novelis employees are able to enhance their skill sets and work across business segments and geographies to gain new experience. This, coupled with our culture, enables us to safely deliver high-quality products to our customers around the world.