Exclusive preview: Novelis Featured on Educational TV Program Viewpoint 

As the world’s largest recycler of aluminum and a leader in producing flat-rolled aluminum products, Novelis is honored to be featured in an upcoming segment of the Viewpoint Project. This special feature showcases our efforts to reduce CO₂ emissions, increase recycled content, and advance the circular economy, all while delivering high-quality, sustainable aluminum solutions to our customers.
In this segment, viewers learn how Novelis is leading the industry forward with our world-class team across four continents, and our strong partnerships in the automotive, beverage packaging, aerospace, building and construction, and electronics sectors, along with other end markets.
Why Novelis?Aluminum is a critical material for building a sustainable future, thanks to its high recyclability and the significant energy savings achieved through recycling. At Novelis, we are committed to harnessing this potential with innovative practices that reduce our carbon footprint, conserve resources and support a more sustainable economy.
