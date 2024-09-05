Blog: Empowering Communities: Novelis’ Global Impact on Recycling and Sustainability

By Suzanne Lindsay-Walker, Vice President of Sustainability at Novelis

At Novelis, our commitment to sustainability extends beyond our operations and into the communities where our employees live and work. By partnering with key organizations and engaging in impactful sustainability-related initiatives, we aim to promote recycling, reduce waste, and foster economic growth. Across the globe, Novelis is making a difference, and here are some recent examples of our efforts.

Supporting Recycling Education and Collection

For over 20 years, Novelis has been an active member of the European Aluminium Packaging Group, supporting recycling initiatives in more than 25 countries. Our collaboration with customers aims to achieve 100% recycling of beverage cans across Europe by 2030. This ambitious goal underscores our dedication to a circular economy and sustainable practices.

Our involvement with the Every Can Counts® program for over a decade has been instrumental in promoting on-the-go recycling at sports events, beaches, and festivals. By partnering with can makers and aluminum suppliers, we have developed a global program that encourages recycling in public spaces.

In the United States, we collaborate with The Recycling Partnership, an NGO committed to advancing a circular economy by building a better recycling system, to tackle challenges in the recycling industry. Together, we develop new initiatives to improve recycling rates among consumers and promote sustainable habits.

We also partner with Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that helps families build and improve places to call home, to integrate recycling into their U.S.-based affiliates. This program not only incorporates recycling in their offices and build sites, but also generates funding for their home-building initiatives, aligning with our commitment to community development and environmental sustainability.

In Brazil, Novelis directly recovers approximately 60% of all beverage cans consumed in the country through a network of company-owned and third-party recycling centers, significantly contributing to the country’s aluminum can recycling success.

Our Recycling League in Brazil brings together all providers in the aluminum supply chain to promote aluminum recycling. We have also increased our engagement with recycling cooperatives to ensure the holistic well-being and professional development of workers participating in aluminum recycling. These efforts are crucial in fostering a sustainable and inclusive recycling ecosystem.

Our Can Crush campaign in Seoul, South Korea, is a testament to our commitment to inspiring better recycling habits among individuals. By raising awareness and encouraging responsible recycling behaviors, we aim to make a significant impact on local communities and the environment.

At Novelis, our community engagement efforts are a vital part of our Purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. By developing innovative collection solutions and fostering strong partnerships, we are making meaningful strides toward a more sustainable and circular future. We are proud of our progress and remain dedicated to expanding our impact globally.