Commitment to Community

Everything we do at Novelis begins with our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of our people and communities. Novelis Neighbor is our global program for sponsoring and coordinating our community engagement and charitable investment efforts. As part of our worldwide corporate social responsibility campaign, Novelis employees support hundreds of community projects each year. These projects focus on three pillars: making communities safer; supporting Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education; and, increasing recycling by consumers.