We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
Home > Resources > News > Commitment to Community
Everything we do at Novelis begins with our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of our people and communities. Novelis Neighbor is our global program for sponsoring and coordinating our community engagement and charitable investment efforts. As part of our worldwide corporate social responsibility campaign, Novelis employees support hundreds of community projects each year. These projects focus on three pillars: making communities safer; supporting Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education; and, increasing recycling by consumers.
Steve Fisher, President & CEO, Novelis Inc., participated in the inaugural Reuters NEXT Global...
This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. Some are essential to make our site work; others help us improve the user experience.
By using this site, you consent to the placement of these cookies. Read our Privacy Policy to learn more.
Agree and dismiss.