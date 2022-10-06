Novelis started operations of a closed- loop-recycling partnership with Smart Press Shop (SPS), a joint venture between Porsche AG and Schuler Group based in Halle (Saale), Germany.

Novelis supplies aluminium flat rolled products from its Nachterstedt, Germany, plant to the Smart Press Shop and brings production scrap generated during SPS’ manufacturing process back to Nachterstedt. Novelis recycles the scrap and converts it into new, high-quality rolled sheet, which is then again returned to SPS and re-enters its production loop where it is made into sustainable lightweight automotive body parts. Recycling aluminum requires 95% less energy to produce than primary aluminium, with commensurate savings in CO2 emissions. As such, the Novelis-SPS partnership is projected to reduce carbon emissions by up to 100,000 tons per year.

“SPS and Novelis are ideal partners to advance the automotive industry closer to achieving the standards of a circular economy through sustainable material sourcing and production,” said Michael Hahne, Vice President, Automotive, Novelis Europe. “At Novelis, we have a remarkable story to tell about our closed-loop-recycling innovations. From our objective of achieving zero waste-to-landfills to becoming carbon neutral, we take our responsibility as a global sustainability leader very seriously and look forward to all that we can achieve with SPS.”

Read the full press release here: Novelis and Smart Press Shop Create Closed-Loop-Recycling System