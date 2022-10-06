We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
Home > Resources > News > Innovative manufacturing partnership: Novelis and Smart Press Shop will save up to 100,000 tons of carbon emissions per year
Novelis started operations of a closed- loop-recycling partnership with Smart Press Shop (SPS), a joint venture between Porsche AG and Schuler Group based in Halle (Saale), Germany.
Novelis supplies aluminium flat rolled products from its Nachterstedt, Germany, plant to the Smart Press Shop and brings production scrap generated during SPS’ manufacturing process back to Nachterstedt. Novelis recycles the scrap and converts it into new, high-quality rolled sheet, which is then again returned to SPS and re-enters its production loop where it is made into sustainable lightweight automotive body parts. Recycling aluminum requires 95% less energy to produce than primary aluminium, with commensurate savings in CO2 emissions. As such, the Novelis-SPS partnership is projected to reduce carbon emissions by up to 100,000 tons per year.
“SPS and Novelis are ideal partners to advance the automotive industry closer to achieving the standards of a circular economy through sustainable material sourcing and production,” said Michael Hahne, Vice President, Automotive, Novelis Europe. “At Novelis, we have a remarkable story to tell about our closed-loop-recycling innovations. From our objective of achieving zero waste-to-landfills to becoming carbon neutral, we take our responsibility as a global sustainability leader very seriously and look forward to all that we can achieve with SPS.”
Read the full press release here: Novelis and Smart Press Shop Create Closed-Loop-Recycling System
Emilio Braghi, Executive Vice President, Novelis and President, Novelis Europe calls for an enabling political framework to promote circularity. To increase scrap availability, there is the need to set up systems that incentivize circular products as well as investments in better collection and sorting facilities. All players in the market need to commit and to join efforts in implementing closed-loop recycling systems and in developing high recycled content and uni alloys.
Earlier in the year Emilio Braghi, Executive Vice President Novelis & President Novelis Europe participated in a high-level webinar discussion alongside European Member of Parliament Bas Eickhout, Marius Vaščega from the European Commission and Martijn Lopes Cardozo from Circle Economy.
The automotive industry is in the midst of a transformation. Industry 4.0 is rapidly becoming a reality throughout the sector, and the decarbonization megatrend is accelerated by digitization, new technologies, and the rise of e-mobility. Decarbonization impacts the entire sector’s ecosystem: OEMs, suppliers, semi-finished products and raw materials, as well as recyclers, authorities, and ultimately, end customers.
This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. Some are essential to make our site work; others help us improve the user experience.
By using this site, you consent to the placement of these cookies. Read our Privacy Policy to learn more.
Agree and dismiss.