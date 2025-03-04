Improve Your Experience

Advancing Innovation: Celebrating World Engineering Day

March 4, 2025

The Yeongju Robot Challenge

Engineering plays a vital role in driving innovation at Novelis and across the aluminum industry. On World Engineering Day, we celebrate both current and future engineers and their work to create a sustainable future. Novelis is proud of its work to help encourage the next generation of engineers to learn the skills needed for their future careers.  

As industries push for lower-carbon solutions, new alloys, process optimizations, and recycling, innovations are essential to meeting sustainability and technological advancement goals. These breakthroughs require a solid foundation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). That’s why Novelis invests in STEM education across the globe—to provide young talent with the tools, mentorship and resources to develop their skills and make a lasting, sustainable impact on our world.

Global STEM initiatives at Novelis:

  • In Asia, Novelis proudly sponsors the Yeongju Robot Challenge in Korea, where over 80 students engage in problem-solving robotics competitions. Through our Robot Scholarship Program, Novelis has been supporting young engineers since 2019, providing the resources and training to help them complete and engage in STEM skills on a global scale.
  • In Europe: Through the First Lego League, Novelis funds and mentors 20+ teams across Germany and Switzerland, where students can learn STEM fundamentals in an engaging and interactive way at local competitions.
  • In North America: Novelis has invested $150,000 in a new lab for the Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) program. The program partnership has also led to 18 full-time hires at our Oswego, NY, plant. Novelis has also partnered with Baldwin Preparatory Academy in Bay Minette, AL, the first career tech high school in the state, as a Founders’ Circle sponsor for the manufacturing wing of the school and launched Baldwin County High School’s introductory FIRST Robotics program.
  • In South America: Novelis supports the Wolf Army Robotics team in Brazil, an award-winning robotics team that has gained national and international attention for its hard work and success in competitions.

Globally: Novelis has partnered with FIRST Robotics, an organization that has positively impacted 850,000 youth worldwide. The partnership helps provide hands-on STEM learning, mentorship from Novelis engineers and even incorporated donated aluminum into 28,000+ robot drive bases for the FIRST Robotics Kit of Parts.

Our Impact

By engaging students early on in their STEM education journey, Novelis fosters technical skills, problem solving, creativity and leadership—important traits for the engineers of tomorrow. This World Engineering Day, Novelis celebrates the bright minds impacting the future of technology and innovation.

