Advancing Innovation: Celebrating World Engineering Day

Engineering plays a vital role in driving innovation at Novelis and across the aluminum industry. On World Engineering Day, we celebrate both current and future engineers and their work to create a sustainable future. Novelis is proud of its work to help encourage the next generation of engineers to learn the skills needed for their future careers.
As industries push for lower-carbon solutions, new alloys, process optimizations, and recycling, innovations are essential to meeting sustainability and technological advancement goals. These breakthroughs require a solid foundation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). That’s why Novelis invests in STEM education across the globe—to provide young talent with the tools, mentorship and resources to develop their skills and make a lasting, sustainable impact on our world.
Global STEM initiatives at Novelis:
Globally: Novelis has partnered with FIRST Robotics, an organization that has positively impacted 850,000 youth worldwide. The partnership helps provide hands-on STEM learning, mentorship from Novelis engineers and even incorporated donated aluminum into 28,000+ robot drive bases for the FIRST Robotics Kit of Parts.
Our Impact
By engaging students early on in their STEM education journey, Novelis fosters technical skills, problem solving, creativity and leadership—important traits for the engineers of tomorrow. This World Engineering Day, Novelis celebrates the bright minds impacting the future of technology and innovation.