Advancing Innovation: Celebrating World Engineering Day

In Asia, Novelis proudly sponsors the Yeongju Robot Challenge in Korea, where over 80 students engage in problem-solving robotics competitions. Through our Robot Scholarship Program, Novelis has been supporting young engineers since 2019, providing the resources and training to help them complete and engage in STEM skills on a global scale.

In Europe: Through the First Lego League, Novelis funds and mentors 20+ teams across Germany and Switzerland, where students can learn STEM fundamentals in an engaging and interactive way at local competitions.

In North America: Novelis has invested $150,000 in a new lab for the Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) program. The program partnership has also led to 18 full-time hires at our Oswego, NY, plant. Novelis has also partnered with Baldwin Preparatory Academy in Bay Minette, AL, the first career tech high school in the state, as a Founders’ Circle sponsor for the manufacturing wing of the school and launched Baldwin County High School’s introductory FIRST Robotics program.