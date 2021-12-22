Earlier in the year Emilio Braghi, Executive Vice President Novelis & President Novelis Europe participated in a high-level webinar discussion alongside European Member of Parliament Bas Eickhout, Marius Vaščega from the European Commission and Martijn Lopes Cardozo from Circle Economy. The panel reflected that today only 12% of Europe is circular – so radical acceleration and scaling of circularity is needed. The EU’s upcoming Sustainable Products Initiative is one such opportunity to make circularity the norm and to transition to a climate-neutral, resource-efficient circular economy. True climate neutrality means not just zero emissions but also full circularity.

In particular, the webinar discussed policies that can help us achieve these goals, such as:

Ambitious demand-side measures for secondary raw materials. Incentivise recycled content in products. Optimise the collection, quality and segregation of raw materials at the end-of-life stage.

As a sustainable frontrunner, Novelis is committed to becoming a fully circular business in a fully circular economy.