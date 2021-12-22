We're sorry, but this browser is no longer able to provide an optimal user experience on this site. We recommend switching to one of the latest versions of Chrome, Edge or Firefox.
2022 - A year for the
circular economy. Summary video: A circular economy for circular materials
Earlier in the year Emilio Braghi, Executive Vice President Novelis & President Novelis Europe participated in a high-level webinar discussion alongside European Member of Parliament Bas Eickhout, Marius Vaščega from the European Commission and Martijn Lopes Cardozo from Circle Economy. The panel reflected that today only 12% of Europe is circular – so radical acceleration and scaling of circularity is needed. The EU’s upcoming Sustainable Products Initiative is one such opportunity to make circularity the norm and to transition to a climate-neutral, resource-efficient circular economy. True climate neutrality means not just zero emissions but also full circularity.
In particular, the webinar discussed policies that can help us achieve these goals, such as:
As a sustainable frontrunner, Novelis is committed to becoming a fully circular business in a fully circular economy.
